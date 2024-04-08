Over the past few years, the US Department of Justice has led a series of antitrust lawsuits against Meta, the company behind apps like Facebook and WhatsApp. Now, it was recently revealed that this company has been sued once again, arguing that Facebook allowed Netflix to view users' messages for the last 10 years.

According to the lawsuit issued by Sarah Grabert and Maximilian Klein, Meta allowed Netflix's data and information analysis apparatus to have access to Facebook users' private messages, this with the aim of making measurements about the impact of their productions. Worst of all, this would have started in 2013, allowing the streaming giant to have access to user conversations for more than 10 years.

As if that were not enough, it has been mentioned that Netflix would have had the possibility of sending messages directly to users and keeping a record of user interactions in said messages.. First of all, Reed Hastings, who was part of the Facebook board of directors between June 2011 and May 2019, has been pointed out as the main person responsible for Facebook Watch, a streaming service that tried to implement Meta, being eliminated, since It was presented as an alternative to Netflix. Along with this, it is speculated that the streaming giant has a privileged position within the Meta advertising system, increasing its exposure to the public.

Given this demand, Meta has indicated that the accusations are false, and denies that they have shared their users' conversations with Netflix, or another streaming platform. However, it has been pointed out that there was a relationship between these two companies, since users of both services could share recommendations and what they were watching on Netflix with their Facebook contacts directly from the streaming company's application.

However, Netflix would never have had access to messages written by users. We just have to see how this case will progress in the coming days.

If the arguments against Meta are true, this would mean that we are facing one of the largest lawsuits for the company. Let us remember that Facebook had already been pointed out for privacy problems, something that will surely be taken up again on this occasion.

