In a gesture with unpredictable consequences for consumer habits on-line of millions of Americans, the Biden Administration filed a lawsuit against Amazon on Tuesday for exercising monopolistic practices aimed at “inflating prices, degrading quality and stealing innovation from consumers and businesses.”

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), along with 17 attorneys general from as many states, accuses Amazon of “preventing its rivals from lowering prices, degrading quality for its customers, overcharging customers, sellers, hinder innovation and prevent others from competing fairly.” The lawsuit, which considers that some 100 million buyers have been affected by these practices, estimates the damage at hundreds of millions of dollars per year. “Rarely in history,” the FTC said in a statement sent this Tuesday, “has antitrust law been used with the potential that this case has to do so much good for so many people.”

More information

This legal action can be interpreted within the Biden Administration’s offensive to limit the power of large American technology companies. Other open cases have targeted Google, which has been placed on the bench in a Washington court for abusing its dominant position in internet searches, or Microsoft, whose attempted purchase of the video game company Activision has been contested.

“Our complaint exposes how Amazon has employed a set of punitive and coercive tactics to illegally maintain its monopolies,” FTC Chair Lina M. Khan said in the commission’s note, which she has demonstrated in her time in office. be the scourge of Silicon Valley since the Biden Administration. “The lawsuit makes detailed allegations that Amazon exploits its monopoly power to enrich itself while raising prices and degrading service for the tens of millions of American families who shop on its platform and the hundreds of thousands of businesses that depend on Amazon for your business. “Today’s lawsuit seeks to hold Amazon accountable for these monopolistic practices and restore the lost promise of free and fair competition.”

Anti-discount measures

The tactics reported by Khan include, among others, “anti-discounting measures that punish sellers and discourage other retailers from offering lower prices than Amazon.” Among those tricks to undermine the success of the competition is the demotion of sellers who offer better deals than the multinational by placing them so low in the search results that they effectively become invisible. Amazon is also accused of creating obstacles for companies to benefit from membership in the “Prime” club for their products, which allows free shipping.

According to the lawsuit, Amazon also harms competition by requiring sellers to use its internal logistics services or by forcing them to sell their products at lower prices on the website founded by Jeff Bezos than anywhere else on the Internet, a practice that It was already the subject of a separate lawsuit filed by California’s attorney general last year.

The states added to the case are Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Wisconsin.

Khan has made scrutiny of Amazon one of his professional crusades since long before joining the US Administration. In 2017, while he was a student at Yale, he signed an influential legal article that denounced the Seattle company’s desire for monopoly in the United States. Then, as part of a congressional investigation into alleged abuses by the tech industry, he worked on a 450-page report about how the greed for market control of Amazon, Apple, Google and Meta had “hindered innovation, reduced options of consumers and weakened democracy.”

This year, the FTC had already sued Amazon for “deceiving” millions of its customers into joining the Prime program, for which they pay a monthly or annual fee. The commission also forced a multimillion-dollar settlement to bury allegations of privacy violations by the company’s home devices, such as Alexa.

Founded in 1994, Amazon is the second largest employer in the United States. In its almost three decades of existence, it has gone from being a website to buy books at competitive prices, too competitive for a publishing industry that forced a profound rethink, to offering consumers all kinds of products, from vacuum cleaners to furniture or home appliances. The company’s logistical boasts and the difficult-to-beat speed of its shipments can also be blamed for an impoverishment of the working conditions of hundreds of thousands of workers, as well as a profound change in the habits of Americans, a vast country covered to its last corner by the cardboard boxes with the characteristic Amazon smile.

Follow all the information Economy and Business in Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter