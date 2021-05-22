The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will downgrade the safety rating of the Mexican sector. The announcement will be official in the coming days, according to the Reuters agency, citing industry sources, who have already transferred their concerns to the authorities of the sector in Mexico. The move from category 1 to 2 would not affect the existing routes between the two countries, but it prevents the opening of new flights and destinations for the time being. It also restricts the ability of airlines from both countries, Aeromexico and Delta for example, to sell tickets on shared flights.

The decision means that the FAA considers that Mexico has ceased to meet the basic safety requirements and standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization. A spokesman for the US agency has refused to confirm the news. The Mexican government had not taken a position on this either on Saturday morning.

This would not be the first time that Mexico has suffered a downgrade in the sector’s rating. The immediately preceding case was in 2010 after civil aviation authorities failed to meet the necessary requirements for air inspectors. At that time, the country had only 14 pilots who also did inspection work and to meet the criteria of the US agency, another 20 people had to be trained to cover the deficit. Mexico regained safety category 1 four months later when the training was completed.

The case of 2020 is similar. An aviation industry source who spoke on condition of anonymity to Reuters said the FAA’s concerns did not relate to “flight safety” issues, but rather to Mexico’s oversight of air carriers and technical issues. that the civil aviation authorities must remedy in the coming months.

Mexico has been one of the countries with the most air activity during the pandemic thanks to the fact that the Andrés Manuel López Obrador Administration did not close the borders to international tourism. In April more than 2.3 million travelers flew between the two countries.

The relationship between the Mexican Air Space Navigation Service and the Federal Aviation Administration has been muddied in recent months due to various changes in airspace and cuts linked to the current administration, obsessed with austerity.

In April, President López Obrador sent Congress an initiative to reform the Civil Aviation Law to make information more transparent after a plane crash. The process was one of the requirements demanded by the FAA in October 2020, when the agency audited the aviation security program. The reforms to the law seek to address the findings of that review. To regain category 1, Mexico must meet minimum air security requirements, mainly related to its technical capacity, the return of qualified personnel, file maintenance, and updating of inspection procedures and resolution of issues related to air security.

Mexico has yet to clarify the restructuring of the routes in the Valley of Mexico due to the construction of the new Felipe Ángeles airport, one of López Obrado’s star projects, which has found a new front. According to various press reports published in recent weeks, the government has dismantled the Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC) and lacks the technical infrastructure and sufficient personnel to supervise this important sector. According to journalist Darío Celis, “we are talking about inspections of airlines, airports and workshops, items that since last year the then owner, Rodrigo Vásquez Colmenares, who was discharged from the Ministry of Communications and Transportation (SCT), was asked” He pointed out in a recent column in El Financiero in which he advanced the news of the degradation in the air category of Mexico.

Celis believes that the clearest example of the omissions that the FAA will not ignore is the case of Interjet, an airline that has caused serious economic problems that worsened during the year of the pandemic and whose loss of operations and suspension of flights has impacted the sector because the number of qualified personnel has decreased, which has not been reinstated to other airlines due to the economic crisis. The auditor Vásquez Colmenares allowed Interjet to continue flying with the green light of the secretaries of SCT, first Javier Jiménez Espriú, and later by his replacement, Jorge Arganis.