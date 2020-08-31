Searching for a effective vaccine against coronavirus it is the main concern of researchers around the world after the outbreak of the pandemic. Wanted minimize the lead times of a process that usually takes years, in the best case. In that special interest in shortening times, The United States could advance the administration of the vaccine even before the Phase 3 trials are over.

This has been assured by the head of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the American country, Stephen Hahn, in an interview with Financial times. It would, in any case, be of an emergency nature. “It will depend on the developer, if you request an authorization and then an authorization for its use is issued“.

Hahn has confirmed that “if they do it before finishing Phase 3 we may consider it appropriate, or not, but we will make a determination. There are currently two American vaccines in this last phase, those of Moderna and Pfizer / BioNtech, while two more will enter this phase in September.

A political decision?

Stephen Hahn has distanced himself from allegations that behind this decision there are political interests. “The pandemic coincides with the political season and we will have to overcome it and stick to our principlesIn addition, it indicates that they will be based on a “legal, medical and scientific criterion if the benefit outweighs the risk in the middle of a health emergency“.

Other countries that have made similar decisions have been Russia and China: in the case of the former, it was the daughter of Vladimir Putin who tested the vaccine. “Our emergency use authorization is not the same as a full approval“, has indicated in this regard Hahn.

The United States is by far the country hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, with almost six million infections and a death toll that exceeds 180,000. In the last week, 40,000 daily cases have been exceeded in four days.