The United States Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, Deborah Lipstadtrejected this Thursday, October 12, the statements that President Gustavo Petro made in previous days about Israel and the conflict in Gaza.

“We were surprised to see Colombian President Gustavo Petro compare the Israeli government to Hitler’s genocidal regime. We strongly condemn President Petro’s statements and ask him to condemn Hamasan organization designated as terrorist, for its barbaric murder of Israeli men, women and children,” the official noted in X.

Step followed, The United States Embassy in Colombia replied to the message.