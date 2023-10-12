You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Gustavo Petro, president of Colombia.
Deborah Lipstadt, ambassador against anti-Semitism, spoke out and called for Hamas to be rejected.
The United States Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, Deborah Lipstadtrejected this Thursday, October 12, the statements that President Gustavo Petro made in previous days about Israel and the conflict in Gaza.
“We were surprised to see Colombian President Gustavo Petro compare the Israeli government to Hitler’s genocidal regime. We strongly condemn President Petro’s statements and ask him to condemn Hamasan organization designated as terrorist, for its barbaric murder of Israeli men, women and children,” the official noted in X.
Step followed, The United States Embassy in Colombia replied to the message.
–@StateSEAS: We are dismayed to see Colombian President Gustavo Petro compare the Israeli government to Hitler’s genocidal regime. We strongly condemn his statements and ask him to condemn Hamas, a designated terrorist organization, for the cruel… https://t.co/SP5sUuEnyb
— US Embassy Bogota (@USEmbassyBogota) October 12, 2023
