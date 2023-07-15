European countries are still waiting for the official approval of the U.S. pilot training program for Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) pilots on American F-16 fighters. On Friday, July 14, the newspaper reported Politico with reference to sources.

Training cannot begin until the US Department of State signs a request for the transfer of instruction manuals, flight simulators, and other aircraft-related materials.

Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Garron Gurn explained to the newspaper that while US President Joe Biden promised to “give the green light” to the program, a formal request “is still under consideration.”

U.S. Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Supply William Laplante told the publication that authorities should “ensure that technical manuals are translated and that technical data and other documents are prepared” before official approval.

Earlier, on July 13, Viktor Vodolatsky, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots, agreed with Lavrov’s opinion and said that the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Kiev would lead to an escalation of the Ukrainian conflict.

On June 27, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, said that Kyiv hopes to receive the first F-16s by the end of 2023. According to him, almost all countries of the aviation coalition are ready to supply fighter jets to Kyiv.

On June 16, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the Netherlands, along with Denmark, will begin training Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighters in the summer. These countries are leading an international coalition to train pilots and support personnel.

Earlier, on June 10, it became known that Canada would take part in training Ukrainian pilots to fly the F-16, and at the end of May, Belgium confirmed its readiness to train Ukrainians to fly the F-16.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region.