Joe Biden envisioned Americans preparing a backyard barbecue on July 4 to celebrate “virus independence day.” But the return to normalcy is in a hurry, and there are territories of the United States that will not wait until the symbolic date set by the president. With new cases plummeting and the vaccination campaign at full speed, large cities such as New York and Chicago have already announced their opening for the next few weeks, and this Monday Washington DC, the capital, announced that as of June 11 sports centers, concert halls and nightclubs will be back up with no capacity restrictions after 14 months.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the United States (CDC, for its acronym in English) already allows that fully vaccinated people – within two weeks of the last puncture – do not wear masks outdoors except in crowds. A document published last Wednesday by the CDC maintained that if the vaccination rhythm continues to be successful – more than half of the adult population has received at least one dose – and people continue to respect the measures to prevent contagion, the month of July could be controlled the pandemic in the country. At least temporarily.

The United States is going through its best moment in the fight against the virus since the pandemic began. It has been a month that the number of daily deaths has been below a thousand and there are already large cities that chain several days without registering deaths from covid-19. The most optimistic forecasts of the CDC indicate that by August the country will register hundreds of deaths per week and in September, dozens. Currently, the deceased exceed 4,000 a week.

Health experts remain cautious and question getting herd immunity by the summer, even though Biden set a new goal to have 70% of the adult population vaccinated by July 4, Independence Day. However, surveys show that between 20% and 25% of adults do not want to be vaccinated. The White House adviser for the coronavirus crisis, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said that Americans should begin to see a turning point in the pandemic “within a few weeks.”

Large enclosed spaces in Chicago, including sports halls, theaters and concert halls, can now operate at 25% capacity. Small premises, 50%. People still need to maintain physical distance and wear masks. General admission festivals and outdoor events can operate with 15 people per 10 square meters. The State, Illinois, expects to reopen in full by July 4. Texas, with 29 million residents, fully opened on March 10 and Florida suspended all restraining orders imposed by the pandemic last week. Businesses must adopt their own measures.

With the sole exception of Broadway, which will not raise the curtain on its theaters until September 14, New York City will return to full activity as of May 19. Two days before, the metro is scheduled to run 24 hours a day again, after a year closed at dawn for cleaning and disinfection work. The return to normality extends to New York State and the neighbors of New Jersey and Connecticut, the triangle that in March 2020 was the epicenter of the pandemic. The delay in the reopening of Broadway theaters is due to the difficulty involved in designing and staging productions, as well as the provision of the necessary security measures in theaters.

Restaurants, offices, shops, museums, barber shops, amusement parks and gyms and sports facilities will be able to operate at full capacity for the first time in 14 months. Of course, social distance must be maintained, as well as avoiding crowds, unless establishments require a vaccination certificate – those immunized receive a card or supporting document – or a negative coronavirus test, New York Governor Andrew announced this week Cuomo. Restaurants must continue to maintain a six-foot (1.8-meter) safety distance through barriers or screens between tables.

More than a third of the adult population in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut are fully vaccinated. However, the prevalence of the virus in areas of New York with low vaccination rates, together with the slowdown in the process and the existence of new variants, qualifies the city as “very high risk.”

Last week, millions of Californians received an emergency alert on their cell phones. “The city of Los Angeles now offers the COVID-19 vaccine walk-in for everyone over 16 years of age,” the message read. 48% of Californians, about 19 million people, have already received at least the first dose of immunization. This, together with a steady decline in deaths and hospitalizations, has led the most populous state in the country to step on the accelerator towards the goal of total reopening, set for June 15. In the future, a return to something similar to pre-pandemic life is foreseen, but where the mask will remain a mandatory accessory at least until summer.

Los Angeles has passed this Thursday, May 6, to the loosest step of the restrictions due to the pandemic. Most businesses are open with some time and capacity restrictions. Restaurants allow a 75% occupancy if all attendees show negative tests or the vaccination record. Bars must be satisfied with 37.5% of the clientele. Iconic sites have also come to life. Disneyland reopened on April 30 after being closed for 13 months, the longest period in its 65-year history. The park located in Anaheim County will operate at just 25% in the coming weeks.

The city of entertainment begins to recover its busy schedule. The Lakers, Clippers and the rest of the professional sports teams also play in front of a handful of spectators since mid-April. The Dodgers, the most beloved local baseball team, adapted exclusive areas of the stadium for vaccinated people. The 500 places, out of 15,000 possible spectators during the pandemic, were quickly sold showing the possible future if the vaccination rate continues to be fast and the test positivity rate remains around 0.9%. Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom’s political career hinges on reopening. In November, the position will be played in a special election where Californians will evaluate their management of the pandemic and the return to normalcy.

