Researcher Stefanovich called the explosion at the Nevada test site a signal for Russia

An underground explosion that the United States carried out at a nuclear test site in Nevada several hours after Moscow withdrew its ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) may be a signal to Russia that it is impossible to conceal potential nuclear tests in the future. Dmitry Stefanovich, a researcher at the Center for International Security at IMEMO RAS and a participant in projects under the auspices of the UN Institute for Disarmament Research, shared this assumption in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

Tests in the USA took place on October 18. On the same day, the State Duma adopted a law on the withdrawal of ratification of the CTBT; on October 25, it should be considered by the Federation Council.

A non-nuclear explosive device was tested in Nevada in order to develop technologies for detecting nuclear tests by other countries. Perhaps this is a signal, including to Russia, about the impossibility of hiding potential nuclear tests in the future, but there is still no confidence that such tests are planned in principle, and if they are planned, they will be carried out without a corresponding information campaign to emphasize their significance in the interests of strengthening nuclear deterrence Dmitry StefanovichResearcher at the Center for International Security, IMEMO RAS

At the same time, Stefanovich noted that the timing of the experiment in Nevada could not be adjusted to the parliamentary process in Russia, since such things are planned and prepared in advance.

The Federation Council called the explosion in Nevada a miscalculation of Washington

By conducting a test at a nuclear test site in Nevada, the US authorities made a miscalculation from an international legal point of view, believes Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev. According to him, the fact that the CTBT has not been ratified by Washington does not mean that the United States has the right to conduct such tests.

“The United States signed the CTBT on September 24, 1996. From that day on, the United States had an obligation under international law to refrain from violating the treaty. Between signature and ratification, the State must in good faith refrain from acts that would deprive the treaty of its object and purpose. (…) This rule, known as “Interim Obligation”, is provided for in Article 18 of the 1969 Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties. It is well known to both US legislation and American lawyers,” the senator noted.

He also called for drawing the attention of the CTBT Technical Secretariat to this and demanding a public international legal assessment of the nuclear tests carried out on October 18 in Nevada.

According to the first deputy chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the fact that on the day when the Duma adopted the ratification bill, the United States carried out tests may be a coincidence, but most likely this is not the case and the Americans’ goal was – “to show that we don’t care about your opinion, your decision, we act as we see fit.”

“We have a free hand, because we have many types of other nuclear weapons, new weapons. They probably need checking. If the political and military leadership decides to conduct tests, I think this will be received normally and with understanding,” the senator said.

In turn, the head of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Grigory Karasin believesthat the explosion in Nevada is intended to “irritate Russia in the context of its decision around the CTBT.”

It seems that the Americans are playing a big game around this situation. Grigory KarasinChairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs

The US claims that the explosion at the test site was not nuclear

The United States conducted tests at a nuclear test site in Nevada on October 18. The US Department of Energy reported an underground explosion at a test site in Nevada.

According to the department’s press service, it was a chemical, not a nuclear explosion, and the American side said the goal was to improve the system for detecting underground nuclear explosive tests.

It is noted that in this way the United States is improving its ability to detect low-power nuclear explosions around the world.

The CTBT was adopted at the 50th session of the UN General Assembly and opened for signature in September 1996. It expands the Moscow Treaty signed in 1963 to absolute values. That is, each state party undertakes not to carry out test or any other nuclear explosions, and must prohibit and prevent such explosions in any place under its jurisdiction or control.

More than 180 countries participate in the CTBT. However, to date, the Treaty has been ratified by only 41 states out of the 44 required for its entry into force, including Russia, Great Britain and France. The United States, China, Egypt, Israel and Iran signed the CTBT but did not ratify it, while India, North Korea and Pakistan did not sign.