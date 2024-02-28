State Department: The United States will not send American troops to Ukraine
The US will not send American soldiers to Ukraine. This was stated by State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, reports RIA News.
“The president [США Джо Байден] made it clear that there would be no American military “on the ground,” Miller recalled. At the same time, he emphasized that the heads of other countries will make their own decisions on this issue.
