CNN: failures of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ counter-offensive call into question Ukraine’s funding

The failures of the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) call into question further funding by Western allies, which causes reasonable concern in Kyiv. About it stated CNN journalist Stephen Collinson.

The Ukrainian military’s failure to demonstrate concrete achievements has led skeptics to question how effectively aid is being spent and how long the conflict will last, he said.

Collinson added that there is currently no guarantee that the United States will continue to help Kyiv until the end of the confrontation.

“And these are very justified concerns, given the fact that billions of American taxpayers’ dollars are being spent on helping Ukraine,” the journalist concluded.

Earlier, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson said that in order to continue negotiations on providing assistance to Kyiv, the White House must answer questions about the strategy for Ukraine. According to him, first of all, Congress is interested in what the ultimate goal of the United States is in Ukraine and how control over the expenditure of funds will be exercised.