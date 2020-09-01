The United States is considering imposing sanctions on seven Belarusian citizens who are considered responsible for violations in the presidential elections and the massive use of violence against protesters. The upcoming restrictions, citing a source in the US State Department, reported Reuters…

“We have identified a group of seven people and together with the Ministry of Finance are working on a package of evidence against them,” the agency quoted the source as saying. He said that the task of the American authorities is not just to “name and shame” those responsible for the incident, but to show that those responsible for distorting the electoral process and violence against peaceful demonstrators who expressed their right to freedom of assembly and freedom of speech will certainly be held accountable.

On August 31, the Baltic states announced sanctions against President Alexander Lukashenko. They will include a ban on entry – this means the cancellation of official visits by the head of state.

The plans to impose sanctions against the top officials of Belarus have been repeatedly reported in the EU. It is noted that the impending restrictive measures will affect up to 20 people. The bloc’s representatives refuse to recognize the election results and Lukashenka’s legitimacy.

After the presidential elections in Belarus, in which, according to the CEC, Lukashenko won 80 percent of the vote, mass protests began. Demonstrators demand the resignation of the president of the country and the holding of fair elections; clashes with the security forces occurred, during which dozens of people were injured.