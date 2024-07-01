McGovern: Ukraine Won’t Be Able to End Conflict Peacefully Before US Elections

Former CIA analyst Ray McGovern in an interview YouTube– channel Judging Freedom spoke about the timing of the end of the conflict in Ukraine.

According to him, Kyiv has no chance of ending the conflict peacefully before the US presidential elections in November. McGovern believes both sides in the conflict will “take their time to see what happens.” He also added that the United States wants to keep this situation in limbo, since the defeat of Kyiv could guarantee the defeat of incumbent President Joe Biden in the elections.

McGovern stressed that Russia is currently more inclined to negotiate with the United States than with Ukraine.

Earlier, former US President Donald Trump said that he would be able to resolve the conflict in Ukraine even before the start of his presidential term if he wins the elections. He noted that the Russian-Ukrainian conflict leads to “stupid and senseless” deaths.