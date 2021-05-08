The US military may begin to rebuild the abandoned Erickson Air Force Base in Alaska “threatening Russia”. Analyst David Ax told about it in his article for Forbes.

According to him, the opening of Erickson airfield on Shemya Island could be a cause for real excitement. The expert believes that then the American fighters will receive “ideal conditions” for intercepting Russian aircraft.

It is noted that the Shemya island, on which the airbase is located, is located just 320 kilometers from the border with Russia. The author of the material emphasizes that this base has “colossal strategic importance”, since no other American facility allows the transfer of equipment so close to Russia. The article also says that at the moment, the US military has begun to allocate funds for the restoration of an airfield that was abandoned in 1991.

Earlier, the head of the US Northern Command (NORTHCOM), Air Force General Glen Van Herk, reported that Russian military aircraft circled for hours in the airspace near the borders of the American state of Alaska. According to him, the Russian military usually use several types of aircraft at once in the air defense identification zone of Alaska and make several calls. In this regard, the process of intercepting them has become more complicated, the general noted.