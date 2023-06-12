Blinken admitted that the United States does not see evidence of Chinese weapons supplies to Russia

The United States sees no evidence of arms supplies from China to Russia, but Washington is still concerned about the cooperation of Russian companies with Beijing. This was stated by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, quoted by TASS.

Earlier, the special representative of the Chinese government for the Korean Peninsula Liu Xiaoming commented on the country’s position on the conflict in Ukraine. Xiaoming answered a question about arms supplies to Russia and Ukraine and stressed that China has never sent such aid to both countries.