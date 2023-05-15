The White House said that the United States still does not plan to transfer ATACMS missiles to Ukraine

The United States does not change its position on the supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine, including operational-tactical ballistic missiles of the ATACMS family. This was stated by the coordinator of strategic communications at the National Security Council, John Kirby, quoted by RIA News.

“Our approach to long-range missiles like ATACMS hasn’t changed. There is no change in our policy on this matter, ”said a White House spokesman.

The Politico edition reported that such a decision was made by the United States against the background of the transfer of similar British missiles to Kyiv. At the same time, Washington will continue to supply Ukraine with Patriot complexes, ammunition and armored vehicles. According to another source, London put forward a condition for Kyiv to use long-range missiles: they can only be used against targets within the country.

Earlier, the British Ministry of Defense called the goal of supplying Ukraine with precision-guided missiles. Kingdom Defense Minister Ben Wallace said that the purpose of supplying Kiev with weapons, including precision-guided missiles, is to prevent other Western countries from forcing Kiev to make concessions for the sake of making peace with Russia.