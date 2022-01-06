The United States is prepared to take a “different path” if there is no consensus with Iran on the return to the Joint Comprehensive Nuclear Action Plan (JCPOA). This was announced on Thursday, January 6, by the head of the press service of the State Department, Ned Price.

“If we do not reach an understanding soon on a mutual return to compliance [СВПД]then the growing number of steps by Iran will eliminate the positive aspects of the JCPOA, and we will have to consider another way, ”Price said.

At the same time, the details of the “other way” were not disclosed.

On December 28, Ned Price said it was too early to talk about Iran’s constructive approach to negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program. He described the progress in the negotiations as “modest” and added that “it is too early to say how substantial it is.”

At the same time, Price reminded that the time for returning to the agreement is limited.

A week earlier, the US Special Representative for Iran, Robert Malley, announced a limited time frame for the restoration of the JCPOA.

At the same time, on December 4, the United States did not rule out measures against Iran if Tehran drags out and sabotages negotiations in Vienna to restore the JCPOA. At the same time, a representative of the State Department said that Russia and China, as well as the United States, were somewhat disappointed with the course of negotiations on the restoration of the JCPOA.

On December 17, the seventh round of negotiations on the restoration of the Iranian nuclear deal ended in Vienna. European negotiators took a break for the Christmas holidays. Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation Mikhail Ulyanov did not rule out that the next, eighth round could be the last and longest. At the same time, the negotiators are determined to try to complete the work by the end of January – early February 2022.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015, it assumed the lifting of sanctions in exchange for limiting Iran’s nuclear program as a guarantor of Tehran’s non-receipt of nuclear weapons. However, in May 2018, the United States announced a unilateral withdrawal from it and the restoration of tough sanctions against Tehran. In response, Iran has gradually begun to backtrack on its obligations under the treaty.