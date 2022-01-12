Russia has a “narrow window” for consolidating its military advantage in Europe, tells American edition 19FortyFive.

The publication argues that in recent years Moscow has modernized its own armed forces, which are “ready” to “re-create the old Soviet empire” and ensure Russian dominance in Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

“Since 2014, the US has been returning troops to Europe and building up its advanced military capabilities. US Army modernization programs, such as the Long-Range Precision Fires in both missile and air defense, will create NATO access and maneuver restrictions and maneuvers that offset those deployed by Russia, ”writes 19FortyFive.

The publication notes that in the future, the United States will receive its own hypersonic weapons, and the F-35 Lightning II fighter will begin to dominate the airspace of Europe.

Related materials:

19FortyFive recalls German plans to acquire F / A-18E / F Super Hornet aircraft and Poland’s efforts to upgrade its own army, in particular Warsaw’s procurement from Washington of the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), an anti-aircraft missile the MIM-104 Patriot complex and the M1 Abrams tank.

In January, the American magazine Popular Mechanics named the only Russian aircraft carrier, Admiral Kuznetsov, a symbol of Russia’s rebirth.