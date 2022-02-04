US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink commented on the joint statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Writes about it RIA News.

He said that the world community is waiting for Beijing to encourage Moscow to diplomacy and de-escalation around Ukraine. “This meeting should have provided an opportunity for China to urge Russia to follow the diplomatic path and de-escalate in Ukraine,” the State Department spokesman said.

“The joint statement by Russia and China reflects an approach that both countries have been following for some time now – they are moving closer to each other,” Kritenbrink concluded.

Earlier, Putin and Xi Jinping held three-hour talks. As a result, a number of intergovernmental and commercial agreements were signed. The leaders of the two countries exchanged statements about the unprecedented level of development of relations between Russia and China.