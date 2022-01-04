The US Republican Party spoke about the sanctions that the US Senate plans to adopt in the near future against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. About it writes Politico.

Senator Ted Cruise’s draft restriction against the pipeline requires 60 out of 100 Senatorial votes to pass. The vote on the document will take place on January 14.

We will win this vote by an overwhelming majority representative of the United States Republican Party

Once approved by the Senate, the bill will go to the House of Representatives and then to the President for signature. However, if the head of state Joe Biden refuses to impose sanctions, Congress will be able to do so.

Political games

The Democratic wing in the Senate is taking a more balanced stance. They have their own bill by Bob Menendez, which provides for the imposition of restrictions on Nord Stream 2 only in the event of Moscow’s aggression against Ukraine.

It is likely that once the Republicans submit their document for discussion, the majority Democrats in the upper house will also submit the bill through a political procedure known as “side by side”… In this case, Menendez’s proposal will be considered first, which increases the chances of its approval.

At the same time, the White House had already clearly outlined their position on the issue of sanctions. At the end of December, Biden signed the country’s defense budget for 2022, which provides for funds to contain Russia, but the document abandoned new restrictions on the gas pipeline. The final version of the draft also excluded the Republican-proposed initiatives to limit the sovereign debt of Russia and 35 Russians, including ministers, wealthy businessmen, public figures and journalists, presumably close to the authorities.

Habitual attitude

In December, Democrat Gene Shaheen and Republican Senators Rob Portman urged the president to work closely with the new German government to suspend the pipeline. They said Russia allegedly used its excessive energy resources as a weapon, demanding geopolitical concessions from the Moldovan government and refusing to increase gas flows to Europe during the latest supply disruption.

Moscow, however, indicated that NATO’s provocative actions in the Black Sea, among other things, speak of the “wild allergy” of the United States to Nord Stream-2. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that the gas pipeline is a profitable energy project for the entire European region and individual countries.

Sanctioned

On November 23, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions against Transadria and the Nord Stream 2 vessel Marlin. The agency’s publication states that the decision was made on the basis of the Protecting European Energy Security Act (PEESA) of 2019.

The United States is imposing new sanctions against the Russian gas pipeline out of bureaucratic inertia. This reason was named by the deputy general director of the National Energy Security Fund (NESF) Alexei Grivach. According to him, restrictions are only an element of American domestic policy, which is not fatal for the project. He noted that the actions of the United States are unpleasant and create inconveniences, however, he expressed confidence that shipowners and captains will adapt to them. “To the administration [президента США Джо] Biden is being pressured by congressmen for political reasons and to earn money from lobbyists. So she introduces sanctions against individual courts every quarter in order, on the one hand, to adhere to the agreements with Germany, and on the other, to demonstrate adherence to the policy of sanctions, ”said Grivach.