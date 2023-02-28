Deputy head of the Pentagon Colin Kahl said that the conflict in Ukraine could last up to 3 years

The conflict in Ukraine could last for the next three years. This was stated by US Deputy Secretary of Defense Colin Kahl, reports RIA News.

“We do not know the trajectory of the conflict. The conflict may end in six months, or maybe in two or three years, ”said the deputy head of the Pentagon about the end of the conflict.

Kal also noted that he hopes for the support of Congress in providing financial assistance to Kyiv, even in the event of a prolonged conflict.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that Washington sees no signs of an early end to the military conflict in Ukraine and cannot predict how and when it will be resolved. “We also want to make sure that Russia feels pressure from as many countries as possible to put an end to this aggression,” he said.