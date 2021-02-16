Russian-made weapons and equipment, in particular armored combat vehicles and air defense systems, have been destroyed in recent years during numerous conflicts, for example, in Syria, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh, thanks to the use of modern unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), says Defense News.

According to the publication, in Libya, “Armor” was destroyed by a Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone, and the S-300 “Favorite” in Nagorno-Karabakh – by an Israeli-made Harop drone. It also claims that during the last conflict, 134 Armenian tanks were eliminated against 22 Azerbaijani ones.

“Libya, Nagorno-Karabakh, and Syria have just shown us that if field forces cannot defend their airspace, then large-scale use of drones can make life extremely dangerous,” says Justin Bronk, a researcher at the Royal Joint Institute for Defense Research (UK) …

The expert noted that Turkish UAVs are based on Israeli and receive Western components, although Ankara began work on its own drones “after disappointment over the restrictions on the use of Israeli systems.”

According to Bronk, UAVs cannot be considered an invulnerable weapon, since the use of, in particular, electronic warfare (EW) means is effective against them. The expert notes that the American and British MQ-1 Predator and MQ-9 Reaper drones in Syria “had many problems” with Russian electronic warfare systems. In his opinion, countries that do not have developed combat aircraft will be able to balance the UAV threat by strengthening their air defense.

In October 2020, the Bronk published a report claiming China was superior to Russia in aviation technology.