The United States is very closely watching the withdrawal of Russian troops from the border with Ukraine. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said this in an interview with CBS News.

He stated that more Russian troops are concentrated on the border with Ukraine than in 2014. At the same time, the diplomat noted that Russia has already begun to withdraw its troops. “We are following this very, very closely,” the secretary of state added.

Earlier it became known that Blinken will visit Ukraine on May 5-6 in anticipation of a possible meeting between US President Joe Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin. The State Department said in a statement that the Secretary of State would meet with President Vladimir Zelensky, Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba and other government officials.

Since the end of March, a sharp deterioration in the situation has been observed in the zone of armed conflict in Donbass; the parties note an increase in shelling and the concentration of military equipment on the line of contact. In this regard, Ukraine accuses Russia of building up its military presence in the region, as it considers it to be responsible for the conflict. Negotiations within the framework of the trilateral group on Donbass are deadlocked.

On April 22, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu decided to complete the inspection of the troops of the Southern and Western military districts, ordering them to be withdrawn to their permanent deployment points. According to him, the military and equipment who took part in the exercises are returning to their places from April 23.