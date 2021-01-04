US Deputy National Security Adviser Matthew Pottinger said that the most likely cause of the coronavirus pandemic was a virus leak from a Chinese laboratory. Reported by Daily mail…

Speaking at a Zoom conference with parliamentarians from around the world, Pottinger said there is growing evidence to support this version of the spread of the virus. However, he does not voice specific information and refers to “the latest intelligence data.” According to the official, the virus left the laboratory as a result of a leak or an accident.

In addition, Pottinger added that Beijing’s denial of journalists’ access to the laboratory only reinforces suspicions that an epidemic began from there.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the coronavirus pandemic was caused by separate outbreaks of the disease in different regions of the planet, and China was simply the first to inform about the detection of COVID-19 in the country. According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, this version is confirmed by numerous studies.