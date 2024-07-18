The US government has been spying on Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for more than five decades. This surveillance resulted in a total of 819 documents totaling 3,300 pages. The vast majority of the reports were prepared by the CIA, the US intelligence agency. The information is now in the hands of Lula’s writer and biographer, Fernando Morais, who has been trying to access this information for three years and has finally succeeded thanks to a prestigious law firm, Pogust Goodhead, and the US Access to Information Act, he revealed to the newspaper. São Paulo State News Agency.

Morais asked to access documents covering almost all of Lula’s political career: from 1966, when he took his first steps as a union leader in a metal factory on the outskirts of São Paulo, to 2019, when he left prison and began the political resurrection that culminated in his narrow victory over Jair Bolsonaro.

“The president was still in prison when I obtained the power to compile all the existing records in the agencies on his behalf (…) They beat around the bush a lot, and since I asked for a large amount, they felt they could take a while to deliver,” Moraes explained to the aforementioned newspaper. The result took a while, but it is quite dense: 613 CIA documents were found where Lula is cited, 111 from the State Department, 49 from the Defense Intelligence Agency, 27 from the Department of Defense, eight from the US Southern Command (a support unit for the US Armed Forces) and one from the Army Cyber ​​Command.

So far, neither the FBI nor the NSA have responded to Morais’s requests, and Morais has not yet had access to the complete material. It is also not known whether Lula is being monitored again in his third term. What does seem clear is that the US spied on Lula during his first two governments (2003-2007) and (2007-2010), but also well before then, when he was organizing mass strikes and preparing the founding of the Workers’ Party (PT) in the late 1970s. From his years in power, it is known that US agencies were interested, for example, in his relationship with China and the Middle East, in Brazilian military plans, in his relationship with his successor, former president Dilma Rousseff, or in the mixed-capital oil company Petrobras, the largest company in the country.

The biographer of the Brazilian president lives close to him and three years ago he published Lula, the first part of his biography (in Spanish published by Planeta). He now plans to include some of this new information in the second volume on his political life, which is expected to be published in the coming months.

So far, Lula has not commented on the spying, but he probably will not have received the news with too much surprise. This is not the first time that it has been revealed that the US government was monitoring Brazilian authorities. In 2013, documents obtained by former NSA technician Edward Snowden and journalist Glenn Greenwald confirmed that the then president Rousseff had been spied on. Two years later, thanks to WikiLeaks, it was revealed that at least 29 phones had been tapped, both Rousseff’s and those of ministers and advisers. The scandal caused a strong diplomatic crisis with Barack Obama’s administration: the Brazilian president cancelled an official trip to Washington at the last minute and things only began to improve after a visit to Brasilia by the then vice president, Joe Biden.

Follow all the information from El PAÍS América on Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter.