The United States, South Korea and Japan participated in an exercise in missile warning, search for and tracking of ballistic missiles off the coast of Hawaii last week, the Pentagon said Monday.
The exercises, which took place from August 8-14, demonstrated the commitment of the three countries to respond to the challenges posed by North Korea, protect common security, and strengthen the rules-based international order, the Pentagon said in a statement.
