Forbes: the attack on the MiG-29 of the Ukrainian Armed Forces could be the combat debut of the new “Lancet”

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are facing serious problems due to Russian drones. About it stated Forbes columnist David Ax.

He noted that Russian drones now have a range of up to 45 miles (72 kilometers). According to the journalist, this is evidenced by the incident at the Dolgintsevo airbase. “A Russian drone loaded with explosives hit a MiG-29 fighter on the runway of the Dolgintsevo airbase near Krivoy Rog,” he claims. Ax also admitted that the strike could be the debut of the new Lancet, which is “one of the most effective kamikaze drones.”

The publication’s columnist added that the incident was alarming. He clarified that the Ukrainian Armed Forces will have to use airfields more distant from the front and look for new ways to protect aircraft.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense published a video of a Lancet kamikaze drone attack on an Ukrainian Armed Forces tank.