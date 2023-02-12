US planes shot down another unidentified flying object on Sunday over Lake Huron, near the US-Canada border, a Michigan congressman reported. It is the third object killed by a missile from a US fighter in three days, after being intercepted in Alaskan waters and shot down in Canada’s Yukon region, near the Alaskan border, on Saturday.

“I have been in contact with the Department of Defense regarding operations conducted today. [por este domingo] in the Great Lakes region. The US military has dismantled another “object” over Lake Huron. I appreciate the decisive action of our fighter pilots. The American people deserve far more answers than we get,” Republican Rep. Jack Bergman wrote on Twitter.

The military command has ordered the temporary closure of the airspace in the area where the shootdown occurred (near the Canadian border) for this Sunday’s operation. Sources cited by The Wall Street Journal indicate that the object was octagonal in shape and that it was flying at an altitude of about 20,000 meters, about 6,100 feet. There are no indications of extraterrestrial activity, Administration officials have pointed out to the US media, perhaps out of fear that the succession of unidentified flying objects, which is already a trend on Twitter, will end up causing a certain psychosis in the population.

The detection and shooting down of these three objects comes the week after a Chinese balloon crossed the United States at high altitude. According to the State Department, this balloon was equipped with antennas capable of detecting and intercepting communications signals and other instruments inappropriate for the civilian nature of a meteorological balloon that China attributes to it. Washington maintains that the balloon is part of a Chinese espionage program that has flown over more than 40 countries on five continents. The incident has raised diplomatic tension between the two superpowers.

According to the US media, US radars have been adjusted as a result of the appearance of the Chinese balloon and this may be causing more objects to be intercepted than in the past.

Of the object shot down in Alaskan waters, the White House said it was the size of a small car and that it was flying at an altitude of about 40,000 feet (just over 12,000 meters). It did not pose a military threat, according to the Pentagon, but it did pose a risk to air traffic, as commercial planes typically have a cruising altitude of 40,000 to 45,000 feet. It was detected on Thursday and shot down on Friday by an F-22 with an AIM-9X Sidewinder missile on the orders of US President Joe Biden.

The downed object over the northwestern Yukon was detected Friday by the US Joint Air Command, which coordinates the Canadian and US air forces in the region. It was shot down by another American F-22 on the orders of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who had previously spoken with Biden. Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand said Saturday that it looked more like the Chinese balloon, but was smaller and cylindrical in shape.

Neither of them knew their origin, capabilities and purpose. The leader of the Democrats in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, said this Sunday that he had spoken with Biden and that they are believed to be balloons, but much smaller than the Chinese one. Of the third object, the one killed this Sunday, no official explanations have yet been given.

