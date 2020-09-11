A Mexican navy man armed with a bazooka patrols a stronghold of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel in 2016. Hector Guerrero / Getty Photographs

Among the many 9 fugitives most wished by the US drug company are 4 Mexicans. The DEA listing displays the transformation that the map of legal organizations in Mexico has undergone in recent times. Consists of Ismael Might Zambada, chief of the Sinaloa cartel; one other veteran chief of the group, Rafael Caro Quintero; and Jesús Alfredo, certainly one of Joaquín’s sons El Chapo Guzmán, who is taken into account the inheritor and major operator of his father, sentenced to life. The fourth man has develop into the primary enemy of the Authorities of Mexico and, judging by the good operation on Wednesday carried out by DEA brokers, with greater than 200 detainees, Washington has additionally positioned him within the heart of its goal. His identify is Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, El Mencho, chief of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG).

The group was born in 2011 and is the final of the six massive drug transnationals to be created (Sinaloa, Beltrán Leyva, Juárez, Golfo and Los Zetas). Since then it has grown quickly in firepower and affect. A few years in the past, US intelligence calculated that El Mencho’s group had a presence in 23 of the 32 states of Mexico, 75% of the territory. That protection has unfold. “Now there are clearly two organizations, the CJNG, which has a presence in 31 states and the Sinaloa Cartel, with a presence in 23. Along with having surpassed Sinaloa, the CJNG could be very diversified. Now it’s the strongest cartel, with the best logistical capability to maneuver medication to the USA, ”says Eduardo Guerrero, a public safety advisor.

Washington acknowledges that the CJNG has rapidly develop into the second most essential actor within the trafficking of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl in its territory, solely behind the legal group El Mayo Zambada. The important thing to worldwide growth is the management of distribution facilities in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Atlanta, the place the substances cross by way of border cities similar to Tijuana (Baja California), Ciudad Juárez (Chihuahua) and Nuevo Laredo (Tamaulipas) arrive. , unfold over the greater than 3,000 kilometers of widespread border.

“That is extra an curiosity of the USA than of Mexico. He’s setting an agenda, as in the whole lot, as within the problem of migration. Right here we might be reacting to an exterior affect ”, considers Eunice Rendón, an professional in safety and who till final July was a part of the Nationwide Public Safety System of López Obrador. Washington has made it clear that it has put heavy stress on the CJNG. It stays to be seen if the Authorities of Mexico responds on the bottom.

An concept of ​​the cartel’s penetration in the USA was obtained after the operation carried out by the DEA this week, the place it was revealed that the company has detained 700 members of the group within the final six months in the USA alone. “It’s a enormous cartel, with numerous ramifications within the US And when the People hit, they hit the complete logistical and monetary construction like that. It’s a forceful, severe blow, effectively labored, as they often do. It is the way in which you must weaken them, not grabbing one one week and two the following, ”Guerrero considers.

The important thing to the cartel’s speedy development is its willingness to “violently confront Mexican authorities forces and rival organizations,” in line with an inner DEA report. dated December 2019. The CJNG has used drive to take management of the principle ports within the Mexican Pacific, the place provides and precursors arrive from Asia. He has attacked former officers and assassinated native authorities secretaries, particularly in his major stronghold, the State of Jalisco, the fourth most populated entity within the nation. It has additionally bribed and penetrated regional administrations, which has led the Military and the federal authorities to disarm practically a thousand law enforcement officials on suspicion of working for El Mencho. Oseguera Cervantes was even arrested in 2012 in Jalisco, however the state authorities determined to launch him.

The corrupting energy of drug trafficking is often maintained at native ranges, the place territorial management is ensured. This cartel, nevertheless, has additionally touched federal spheres. The Prosecutor’s Workplace arrested Isidro Avelar, a federal choose with greater than 20 years within the judiciary, in November 2019. The Mexican authorities discovered of their financial institution accounts 50 million pesos, 2.2 million {dollars}. 12 million pesos, greater than half 1,000,000 {dollars}, have been admitted to him in 2011. 4 years later, the Justice of the Peace inexplicably launched, in line with the Authorities of Enrique Peña Nieto, Rubén Oseguera González, El Menchito, son of the chief of the CJNG.

El Menchito was recaptured in 2015 by the Military and Navy. In February this yr, the federal government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador handed him over to the USA justice after a prolonged extradition trial wherein the son of the drug trafficker did the whole lot potential to remain in Mexico. The extradition coverage is for the Mexican Govt the principle device to fight the leaders of organized crime. El Menchito is the second son of Oseguera Cervantes awaiting trial in the USA. Jessica Johana Oseguera González was detained in February by US authorities. That very same month, Mexico despatched two different operators of the group to the states of Virginia and California to face trial.