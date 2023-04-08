AP: US sent Tomahawk cruise missile nuclear submarine to Middle East

The US Navy has deployed a nuclear submarine capable of carrying up to 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles to the Middle East. About it informs The Associated Press (AP), citing a Navy spokesman.

It is noted that the US military rarely reports on the movement of their submarines. Commander Timothy Hawkins, a spokesman for the 5th Fleet, which is based in the Persian Gulf, said that the submarine used to be based in Georgia. On April 7, she passed through the Suez Canal.

At the same time, Hawkins refused to name the tasks of the submarine or the reasons for sending it to the region. The publication suggested that this step could be taken due to the aggravation in relations with Iran.

On March 24, the Pentagon reported that the United States launched airstrikes on formations associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Later it became known about the destruction of eight militants. It was noted that the strikes were a response to an Iranian drone attack on a coalition base in Hasakah province in northeast Syria. As a result, one American soldier was killed, six more people were injured.