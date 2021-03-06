Between Friday and Saturday, senators were voting on a series of modifications to Joe Biden’s aid plan to speed up the process in Congress. After several hours of discussions, the Democrats reached agreements within the party to unblock positions on the minimum wage and benefits for the unemployed.

The bidding for Joe Biden’s financial aid package continues in the United States Senate. During hours of closed-door negotiations, lawmakers made several modifications to the $ 1.9 trillion rescue plan to deal with the pandemic, which would be the largest stimulus package in the country’s history, according to the US Budget Office. Congress.

By dawn on Saturday, March 6 (local time), the senators had worked on more than a dozen amendments without substantially changing the overall package. Yet Democrats had to back down on raising the minimum wage and helping unemployed Americans to maintain cohesion within the party and prevent one of Biden’s core projects from collapsing.

The party had to convince several of its members to vote en bloc, as happened with the Democratic senator Joe Manchin, one of the most conservative within the community and who favored other premises. Otherwise, the 50 Republican senators could topple the stimulus plan with the solid opposition they have shown so far.

The failed increase in the minimum wage and the reduction of the unemployment benefit

One of the first issues the Senate discussed was the gradual increase in the minimum wage. The most progressive Democrats proposed that in the next five years they go from paying $ 7.25 an hour to $ 15. But, in the end, the upper house sank the idea with 58 votes against and 42 in favor. Eight Democrats even voted against the proposal.

However, the decision was delayed by nearly 12 hours, setting a record for the longest single vote in the modern era of the US Senate. This is because they were discussing benefits for the unemployed at the same time. Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell criticized the excessive delay.

The most critical debate was that of payment to the unemployed. The House had already approved a bill last weekend that included a benefit of $ 400 a week to those who have lost their jobs in the United States. However, the senators did not entirely agree with this proposal.

On the one hand, progressives seek to help the unemployed cope with the economic crisis; and on the other hand, Manchin and other moderates want to reduce the benefit, considering that this encourages people not to return to work. In addition, Republicans criticize the project, believing it is a liberal spending party that ignores that health and economic crises are already passing, as evidenced by the growing number of vaccines and signs of an economy on the move.

Initially, the Democrats announced that, despite differences within the party itself, they had reached an agreement to extend the emergency payment until early October and leave it at $ 300 a week. The plan also included tax breaks on some of the benefits.

But at noon on Friday, lawmakers said Democrat Manchin was ready to support a less generous Republican version. That led to hours of conversations between White House aides, top Senate Democrats and Manchin. For its part, the party was trying to find a way to salvage its unemployment relief package.

Finally, lawmakers announced a pledge for $ 300 a week through Sept. 6, including exemption from taxes on profits.

Despite the differences, the leader of the Democratic majority in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, wanted to emphasize that his party is united and that they will continue to strive “until we finish the job,” he said on his Twitter account.

Senate Democrats will deliver the American Rescue Plan. We’re united in our belief about how important this bold COVID relief bill is: For the vaccine

For schools

For small businesses

For families and people Make no mistake — We will keep working until we get the job done. – Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 6, 2021

Instead, McConnell called the Democrats’ effort to resolve the unemployment amendment a “show.” “What this shows is that bipartisanship has benefits when it comes to a problem of this magnitude,” said the Republican leader.

With these two issues resolved, the senators continued their debate on hundreds of proposals to modify the flag bill of the Joe Biden Administration. Republicans introduced changes to how money is distributed to schools, state governments, transit systems, and farmers; but the Democrats ended up sinking the proposals.

One idea that was endorsed was that of Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, who proposed that within 30 days of receiving the bill money, schools should develop plans to return to face-to-face and that those programs should be available to the public. Republicans supported the change, as one of their criticisms of Biden is that he is not doing enough to quickly reopen schools.

The Senate will continue to debate the bill that includes funding for vaccines and clinical supplies, extends unemployment assistance and provides a new round of emergency financial aid to households, small businesses, and state and local governments.

Once the senators vote, the bill would go back to the House, which is expected to give it final approval from Congress. Democrats are aiming for the legislation to be ready by March 14, when some of the benefits currently in effect expire.

With AP and Reuters