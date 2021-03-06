Senators applaud the final result of the vote on the rescue plan, this Saturday in Washington. AP

The United States Senate approved this Saturday, after a grueling 27-hour session, the third major stimulus package to save the economy from the pandemic, the first from the Joe Biden Administration and the one that has generated the most partisan division. The package, worth 1.9 trillion dollars (1.59 trillion euros), has come out with 50 votes Democrats in favor and 49 Republicans against. It includes direct checks to citizens and funds to speed up vaccination, among a long list of measures. The tortuous processing has given clues about the suffering that Biden’s legislative victories lie ahead despite controlling both Houses, and not only because of the slim majority or distance between Republicans and Democrats, but also because of the need for the latter to reconcile their progressive wing. with the moderate.

The Capitol, still armored with strong security measures due to the threat of attacks, lived a day for posterity thanks in part to the use of some of the most picturesque mechanisms of the Legislative. The objections of Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, representative of a Trumpist stronghold like West Virginia and considered the most centrist of the party, caused a blockade of almost 10 hours during Friday that was only solved when his party colleagues agreed to reduce unemployment benefits . They had been stipulated at 400 dollars a week (336 euros) and they allowed him to leave them at 300 dollars (251 euros).

After the pact, an impossible day also followed that continued until after noon this Saturday, because the Republicans forced a procedure called vote-a-branch, which obliges the individual to present and settle amendment by amendment. And they were dozens. It was a way of forcing the Democrats to portray themselves on every issue, fabricate reproachful material for the future, and try to divide them.

Democratic control

At three in the morning on Saturday, some senators wandered the plenary hall looking exhausted, others waited in their lowered but admirably whole seats as an amendment on the Keystone pipeline was voted on. Thus they continued until dawn, with all the amendments of a very diverse nature, in one of those archaic procedures that the Senate regulations allow and that make days like this possible. At seven o’clock in the morning, they paused briefly, and continued with the last amendment. On Thursday, Republicans had already taken hold of another picturesque rule and forced to read aloud the 628 pages of the bill, which took about 12 hours, a ruse that sought to delay the process and show the voluminous nature of the plan, which they call it excessive. The break with Manchin, however, showed that friendly fire can be more dangerous.

The two parties are even in the Senate, with 50 senators each, but since Vice President Kamala Harris can vote to break any tie, the Democrats have control de facto. Harris’s presence was not necessary in this marathon because one of the Republican senators had been absent, but the weak arithmetic means that Joe Biden’s party cannot afford any defections from its ranks if it does not win Republican support to compensate.

The first rescue plan, the largest in history with a volume of 2.2 trillion, went forward unanimously in Congress almost a year ago despite the climate of political tension at the time. It showed how consensus was able to break through with the country in the midst of an unusual calamity. The second stimulus package, worth $ 900 billion, also achieved almost full support in December. In this, with the new legislature in place, the Republicans occupy the opposition bench and have not given a single vote to the first plan designed by Biden, claiming that the economy is already on the way to recovery and that such expense is not necessary. public.

The Democrats themselves have had to redefine and prune their bill to allay the misgivings of the centrist sector of the party. It’s a good taste of the difficulties Biden’s political agenda faces despite his party controlling both the House of Representatives and the Senate. With the pruning, the collective beneficiary of direct checks of up to 1,400 dollars (1,175 euros) has been reduced: in the first version the recipients were all individuals with up to 100,000 dollars (about 84,000 euros) of annual income, but on Wednesday lowered to $ 80,000.

And left-wing Senator Bernie Sanders’ amendment that would raise the federal minimum wage from $ 7.25 to $ 15 an hour within five years was rejected by 58-42 votes, with eight Democrats aligned with Republicans, in which it has supposed one of the great defeats of the progressive flank of the party.

The bill must now go through the House of Representatives again, which last week had given the green light to a previous version, so that both Houses have ratified the same text. The goal is to send it to the Oval Office for Biden’s signature by March 14, when the last unemployment benefits expire.