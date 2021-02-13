Former US president Donald Trump was acquitted of the charge of “incitement to insurrection” after his followers’ assault on the Capitol on January 6. In the final vote on February 13, the Senate did not achieve the two-thirds necessary to convict the former president and with it, the Republican overcame his second impeachment.

Donald Trump completes two impeachments and two acquittals. With 57 votes in favor of ‘impeachment’ and 43 against, the former president of the United States was found not guilty this Saturday, February 13. The charge he faced this time was one of “incitement to insurrection.”

While there were more votes in favor of convicting the former president, US law dictates that finding him guilty in impeachment required the support of two-thirds of the Senate. This corresponded to 67 legislators. And since that vote was not reached, Trump was acquitted.

The results show that seven Republicans joined the Democrats, since in the Upper House there is a tie of 50 senators from each party. To condemn Trump for his statements in the face of the taking of the Capitol, it was necessary for at least 17 Republicans to vote against him, a scenario that did not happen, as planned.

“The Senate determines that former President Donald Trump is not guilty in the article of impeachment (…) Two-thirds do not find him guilty. Therefore, Donald Trump is ordered to be acquitted of the accusations in that article,” said the Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy, chosen to lead the process, after the Chief Justice refused to do so.

The result of this Saturday was the one with the highest number of votes against the president, after on February 9, the Upper House approved with a vote of 56 to 44 that the impeachment was constitutional. However, on that occasion there were not enough votes to exceed the threshold of 67 necessary votes and the then president remained in the White House.

In the first part of the second trial, the Republicans tried to stop the process by declaring that it was unconstitutional to carry out an ‘impeachment’ against a man who has already left the Executive. However, the Democrats declared that there should be no exception for the one who committed mistakes as president to avoid impeachment.

In the event that Trump had been found guilty, a subsequent vote would have taken place to define whether he was vetoed from obtaining new positions of popular election, something that would have damaged the intentions of the former Republican president. Trump has already signaled that he would run again for the White House in the 2024 elections.

With Reuters