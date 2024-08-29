The United States Government considered this Thursday that the continued refusal of the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela to defend international and Venezuelan standards of transparency or to respect the will of the Venezuelan people expressed at the polls is a “unacceptable violation” of the country’s laws.

“Venezuelans voted, the results are clear and their will must be respected,” the State Department spokesman said in a statement. Matthew Miller.

His statement, released one month after the July 28 elections in Venezuela, also criticized the attempt by Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), “controlled by (Venezuelan President Nicolás) Maduro, to silence the voices of voters by ratifying the CNE’s unfounded announcement of a Maduro victory.”

Miller stressed that the United States reiterates its call for respect for human rights and democratic norms in Venezuela, “the release of all political prisoners and an end to arbitrary arrests and other acts of repression against members of the democratic opposition, the media and civil society.”

Manipulation, repression, and censorship have not changed the results of the Venezuela election. One month later the outcome is clear: Edmundo González Urrutia got the most votes. It is time for Maduro and his representatives to acknowledge and respect the will of the Venezuelan… — Matthew Miller (@StateDeptSpox) August 29, 2024

In the month since Maduro faced off against Edmundo González Urrutia, the Venezuelan leader and his representatives have “falsely” claimed victory and have launched a large-scale crackdown to maintain power, according to the note.

USAMiller added, “applauds the courage and resilience of the millions of Venezuelans who voted and who continue to peacefully call on Maduro to recognize that González Urrutia received the most votes.”

The Biden administration stressed that despite repeated calls from Venezuelans and the international community, the CNE, “controlled by Maduro, has failed to justify the announced results by presenting the original tally sheets, as it did after the 2013 and 2018 elections.”

For the United States, Maduro’s actions have “exacerbated” the crisis in that country and have left it “increasingly isolated from the international community”, which since the elections has stressed the need for electoral transparency.