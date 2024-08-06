The United States insisted on Tuesday that Edmundo González was the winner of the last elections in Venezuela and it is ready to collaborate in a “negotiation” that leads to the transition of power in this country.

“The real outcome of the election is clear and the world can see it. Gonzalez won the majority of the votes. Maduro and his representatives must recognize the true election results… We are now focused on having the parties talk and be part of a peaceful transition. This requires dialogue. The United States has offered our participation and support for any dialogue the parties decide on, but I will not go into specifics,” said Mark Wells, acting assistant secretary of state for Western Hemisphere affairs at the State Department via a teleconference with the media.

According to Wells, The United States will continue to work with our partners in the international community to promote transparency in the vote-counting process and ensure that votes are counted.

The official avoided, however, declaring Gonzáles as the new president of Venezuela as other countries have done, but reiterating that from Washington’s perspective the opposition candidate obtained the majority vote and that Maduro has not offered evidence to prove otherwise.

Nicolas Maduro and Maria Corina Machado and Edmundo Gonzalez. Photo:EFE and AFP Share

Will sanctions return?

Wells, on the other hand, dodged questions about whether the United States was considering imposing new sanctions or lifting existing ones to offer the regime a way out.

He also declined to say whether Washington is currently holding talks with Maduro and his representatives.

“It is difficult to go into details. I cannot confirm dialogues, other than that we are encouraged by the initiative of Brazil, Mexico and Colombia to offer a type of dialogue with the parties. We have nothing more to announce about the specific details or the incentives in any negotiation. The United States is always in favor of dialogue and we are calling on both parties, but only if there is a return to democratic norms,” added the official after emphasizing that the United States maintains “very close coordination with these countries.”

Wells also expressed serious concerns about the repression and violence taking place in the country.

“We join other members of the international community in expressing our serious concern about the continued repression and harassment of Venezuelan democratic opposition leaders, campaign workers and their supporters, as well as members of civil society. We also categorically condemn all forms of political violence and repression. I am not going to go into details about what this will look like in the future. Today we are just focused on getting the parties talking and laying the groundwork for discussions about Venezuela’s democratic future,” the official said.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

Correspondent for EL TIEMPO

Washington