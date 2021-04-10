The United States assured that it is “prepared” to lift some of the sanctions imposed on Iran when the government of the Islamic Republic “return to fulfill its obligations of the nuclear agreement”, assured an important official of the Department of State.

At a press conference on the United States’ participation in the Vienna summit on the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan (JCPOA, for its acronym in English), the official assured that Washington would withdraw sanctions that “are inconsistent with the agreement and with the benefits that are supposed to be derived from the agreement”, but clarified that there are “legitimate sanctions.”

“The United States reserves the right to impose sanctions for non-nuclear reasons, whether for terrorism or human rights violations. or interference in our elections, among others, “said the representative of the State Department, according to the Europa Press agency.

Iran conditioned full compliance with the agreement on the return of the United States to the international pact and the lifting of the sanctions approved in the Donald Trump era.

According to the Europa Press agency, the senior official warned that “it is not an easy process” because “The Trump Administration did everything possible to make it difficult for its successor to rejoin the agreement”.

“So we have to make the effort, the conscientious effort, to review the sanctions to see what they are, which ones should be lifted in order to rejoin the JCPOA and which ones should be maintained,” he explained.

The senior official indicated that, in the indirect talks in the framework of the summit, Iran has not been provided with a list of sanctions that the United States would be willing to eliminate and has warned that the two sides are heading towards “a stalemate.” if Iran complies with its demand that the United States lift all sanctions.

“There remains a question as to whether the seriousness of the purpose and the intention to return to compliance that the United States has shown will be reciprocal on the part of Iran,” they said from the State Department.

The joint commission of the Iranian nuclear agreement completed the first round of the process to facilitate the return of the United States to the pact this Friday in Vienna and, after a positive meeting, the parties were summoned for next week.

The EU, which acts as coordinator of the nuclear agreement monitoring commission, indicated that the groups of experts informed the parties about the possibilities to guarantee nuclear implementation and lift sanctions.

“The participants took note of the constructive and results-focused exchange,” European diplomacy conveyed in a statement on the process opened by the EU to achieve the return of the United States to the pact signed in 2015, as well as guarantee that Iran is committed to the comprehensive compliance with it.

In this context, the United States State Department highlighted that there have been “some signs” of Tehran’s intention to comply with the pact, “but not enough.”

“There are still doubts as to whether Iran is willing to do what is necessary.”said the senior official, who has said the talks would be “better” if they could sit down with the Iranians directly.

In this way, the US official has indicated that the talks are “the first step in the first phase” of a possible return to the nuclear agreement.

Launched last Tuesday, the diplomatic process seeks, based on the work of the expert groups, to design a choreography that allows the parties to re-commit to the agreement. The idea is to take advantage of the “window of opportunity” represented by the arrival of Joe Biden to the White House, who has shown his willingness to lift the sanctions against Tehran.