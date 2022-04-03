Washington.- The United States Department of State was this Sunday “concerned” about the confusion that surrounds the massacre of 21 people this week in Mali, with conflicting information about who the perpetrators and victims were.

“We are following extremely horrifying reports of large numbers of people killed this week in the region of Mopti in central Mali. We offer our condolences to the families of all the civilians who died,” the US Department of State said in a statement.

According to the Malian Ministry of Defense, the country’s Armed Forces (FAMA) killed 21 suspected terrorists and arrested 16 suspects in different aerial and ground interventions carried out in various areas of the country.

As well confiscated explosives manufacturing materialfour rifles and two machine guns. United States said that this version is contradictory with others that have been published according to which the perpetrators of the massacre They would be members of the Wagner group, a mercenary organization that has the support of Russia.

“This conflicting information illustrates the urgent need for the authorities of Mali allow investigators safe and unrestricted access to the area where these tragic events occurred,” the State Department said, referring to the UN mission to the region.