The Embassy of the United States in Ecuador He assured that his The government does not plan to request authorization to establish a permanent military base in the Andean country, after Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa proposed reforming the Constitution to allow foreign military bases to operate again on national territory.

According to the criteria of

“While the United States has no plans to request Ecuador’s permission to establish a permanent U.S. military presence in Ecuador, we are expanding and deepening our cooperation with Ecuador through training, equipment, infrastructure, joint operations, and other activities to address our shared security challenges,” the U.S. diplomatic mission said in a statement.

The 2008 Constitution in Ecuador, approved during the presidential term of Rafael Correa (2007-2017), expressly prohibited the establishment of foreign military bases in Ecuador, forcing the United States military forces to leave the Manta base on the Ecuadorian coast in 2009.

The US embassy denied any intention of having a permanent military presence when reporting on the activities carried out in Ecuador by the commander of the United States Coast GuardLinda Fagan, who came to Quito “with the aim of learning first-hand about the challenges and opportunities in maritime operations in Ecuador.”

During his visit, FaGan met with Foreign Minister Gabriela Sommerfeld; the head of the Joint Command of the Armed Forces, Jaime Vela; and other authorities to discuss joint strategies in the fight against transnational criminal organizations, drug trafficking, and illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing.

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa. Photo:(EPA) EFE Share

“We have agreements to fight together against transnational criminal organisations. The relationship between our maritime services is as strong as the ties between our countries. Together we will continue to defeat criminal groups that threaten the stability and security of our seas,” Fagan said.

The Admiral signed a Commitment Deed for the official delivery of two 33.5-meter-long patrol boats from the United States Coast Guard to the Ecuadorian Navy, on the condition that Ecuador will take charge of their reconditioning and transportation.

“This gesture reinforces cooperation between both countries and underlines the U.S. commitment to security in Ecuador. The new vessels will be key to improving maritime interdiction capacity and anti-drug operations,” the U.S. Embassy said in a statement.

In this regard, he highlighted the support provided to expand Ecuador’s defense and security capabilities, and the cooperation through the Agreement on Operations Against Illicit Transnational Maritime Activities and the Agreement on the Status of Forces, signed in 2023.

These agreements, like other similar bilateral agreements around the world, regulate the operational parameters for U.S. military personnel temporarily serving in Ecuador to conduct training, develop capabilities, or deliver resources.