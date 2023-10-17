WP: Putin’s visit to China was an opportunity to demonstrate an alliance against the US

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to China and his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping will be an opportunity to demonstrate the alliance between Moscow and Beijing in the fight against the United States. About it reports The Washington Post (WP).

“Now these relations are actually deeper and stronger than they were before the conflict in Ukraine,” said Alexander Gabuev, director of the Carnegie Berlin Center for Russian and Eurasian Studies. (recognized by the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation as a foreign agent).

He added that China is now facing some serious obstacles, both due to some internal circumstances and due to competition with the United States, but this set of problems has also given some impetus to the development of relations between Moscow and Beijing.

It is noted that although Russia and China emphasize their close cooperation in the fight against Washington’s dominance and the creation of a multipolar world, each of them is focused primarily on national interests, seeking to expand their influence.

Earlier, Putin flew to China for a two-day visit to participate in the “One Belt, One Road” forum. He will also hold a number of bilateral meetings, including with Xi Jinping. Negotiations between the heads of state are scheduled for October 18.