In the United States, no attempts were made to influence the process of summing up the results of the November elections from abroad, said at a press conference on Monday, October 19, US Assistant Secretary of Justice John Demers, who oversees national security issues.

“We have repeatedly stated and the intelligence community [США] has repeatedly stated that the Americans should be sure: the vote given for their candidates will be counted for this candidate, “- quoted Demers TASS…

He devoted his speech to absentee accusations by American prosecutors against six alleged Russian military intelligence officers. Therefore, Demers was asked whether, in the opinion of the US intelligence services, Russia’s military intelligence was making active attempts to influence the summing up of the results of the upcoming US elections in November.

The next US general election will be held on November 3. They will elect the president and vice president, all 435 members of the House of Representatives and a third of the US Senate, governors of 13 states and territories. Republican Donald Trump’s rival in the presidential election will be Democrat Joseph Biden.

Interference in the American electoral process in 2016 is accused by the US intelligence of Russia. Special attorney Robert Mueller was investigating these alleged attempts. He concluded that there was no collusion between the Russian authorities and Trump in 2016.

Earlier, the United States accused six Russians of hacking involved in hacker attacks on the infrastructure of the 2018 Winter Olympics and the 2017 French presidential election. In the United States, it is believed that the suspects carried out hacker attacks on behalf of the Russian government to destabilize the situation in other states, to interfere in domestic politics and cause financial damage.

In addition to the elections in France and the Olympics in Pyeongchang, Russian hackers are believed to have been implicated in attacks on the power system and resources of the Ukrainian government, global business using the NotPetya virus, US health care institutions, and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OOC) resources in order to interfere with the investigation of the incident with the poisoning of ex- GRU officer Sergei Skripal.