RAND, close to the Pentagon: NATO will not respond to a possible Russian strike

NATO may refuse to retaliate in the event of a possible Russian attack on the forces of the military alliance as part of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. This was pointed out by the American research organization RAND, which is considered affiliated with the Pentagon and the US government.

Analysts have published three versions of the escalation scenario. In the first, NATO officials in Ukraine come under Russian attack, an episode that could trigger political pressure or diplomatic demands. In the second case, Russian maneuvers will lead to the crash of a US plane over the Black Sea, and then Washington may be faced with the need for a military response, which will be perceived by Moscow as the next stage in the development of the conflict.

Under the third option, developed by RAND experts, Russia could launch a pre-emptive strike on NATO targets. However, even in this case, it does not speak of a guaranteed response from the alliance, but only of its likelihood.

Experts also warned that the US’s ability to control future escalation could be diminished. Therefore, Western policymakers need to plan a response to Russia’s escalation of the situation, while at the same time making efforts to maintain diplomatic and military channels of communication with Russia that could slow down the spiral of escalation.

Threat of full-scale conflict

In June, former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said that NATO troops could take a direct part in the conflict in Ukraine. In his opinion, NATO countries may want to send their armies if the member states of the alliance, including the United States, do not provide Kyiv with “real security guarantees.”

After this, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev suggested that the ex-NATO Secretary General, allowing the sending of NATO troops to Ukraine, “fell into doctrinaire dementia.” He called for asking the population of NATO countries whether they want war with Russia. “You want hypersonic strikes on Europe, right? And what does Uncle Sam think about this? This will also affect him,” the politician warned.

Commenting on the intensity of the situation around Ukraine, US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswami promised to prevent the outbreak of a third world war if he wins the elections. He also said that he would not allow Kyiv into NATO if he took the post of head of the United States. At the same time, he expects that in response to this, “Russia will cease military cooperation with China, withdraw nuclear weapons from Kaliningrad and abandon its military presence in the Western Hemisphere.”