The alliance between Russia and China poses a risk to the USA, stated Doug Bandow, a columnist for the American Nationwide Curiosity journal.

Based on him, the Russian facet has a robust military, and the Chinese language facet has a powerful financial system. Bandow expressed confidence that the US sanctions that have been imposed on Moscow initiated the method of rapprochement between Russia and the PRC.

“Now even staunch supporters of America’s rampant supremacy are getting nervous concerning the collaboration of the world’s second largest financial system and the world’s second strongest military,” the columnist wrote.

In February, it was reported that the draft US finances for fiscal 2021 recognized Russia and China as the primary threats to the USA. The White Home proposed allocating $ 700 million to counter Russia. These funds will go to assist US allies in Europe, Eurasia and Central Asia and to strengthen widespread safety. An extra $ 24 million is deliberate to be spent on combating “Russian propaganda and disinformation.”