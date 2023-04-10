CNN: The US saw the threat of undermining relations with allies due to the leak of classified documents
The United States saw the threat of undermining relations with allies due to the leak of secret Pentagon documents, reports CNN.
Leaked highly classified Pentagon documents have provided insights into how the US is spying on allies and enemies, deeply alarming US officials who fear the revelations could jeopardize confidential sources and important international relations.
