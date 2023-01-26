The Government of the United States sanctioned this Wednesday the former president of Panama, Ricardo Martinelli (2009-2014), and accused him of being involved in “large-scale corruption”.



In a statement, the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, announced the measure and pointed out the former president for having “received bribes in exchange for improperly awarded contracts” during his term.

These actions, Blinken noted, “undermine the integrity of Panama’s democratic institutions.”



The sanctions, the statement details, also extend to their “close relatives”, prohibiting them from entering US territory.

Martinelli is one of the 36 people who were called to trial last November in Panama for money laundering in the case of bribery from the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht, the largest episode of corruption in the country’s history.

The sons of former President Martinelli, Ricardo Alberto and Luis Enrique, were released on Tuesday after serving a sentence in the US. for participating “in bribery payments made by and at the direction of Odebrecht” totaling $28 million.

(Keep reading: Panama: what’s next for Martinelli’s children after being released from prison?).

This is the moment of the capture of the two sons of former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli, in Gutemala.

The Panamanian media had speculated that the Martinelli brothers would arrive in Panama this Wednesday night. Together with his father, they must now be held accountable before the Panamanian courts in the hearings for the Odebrecht case.

The investigation into this case in Panama was opened in 2015was archived, reopened in 2017 – after the company confessed in the US that it had paid millions in bribes in a dozen countries – and ended in October 2018.

In July 2017, Odebrecht signed an agreement with the Panamanian Prosecutor’s Office to pay a fine of 220 million dollars to the State in 12 years, which is not being complied with.

In addition to the cases in Panama for alleged money laundering, The ex-president is investigated in Spain for a case of alleged corruption for bribes that the Spanish construction company FCC confessed to having paid in Panama, and for another for allegedly spying on a woman in Mallorca.

More news

Peru: Boluarte calls for a ‘national truce’ after more than a month of protests

Bolivia enters into discussion with the US over natural resources

Peru promises the UN to investigate complaints about police violence

EFE