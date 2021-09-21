Washington will veto entry to these Central American officials after the State Department included them on its list of Undemocratic and Corrupt Actors. Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele criticized the decision and called it “interference” in the politics of his country.

On September 20, the United States included the names of seven Central American officials, whom it accuses of being involved in corruption cases in different ranks of power in the states of Guatemala and El Salvador.

Among those mentioned by the US State Department are the current Attorney General of Guatemala, María Consuela Porras, and Ángel Arnoldo Pineda Ávila, Secretary General of the Guatemalan Prosecutor’s Office, accused of “obstructing investigations into acts of corruption.” as announced by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

The communiqué also mentioned five magistrates of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of El Salvador, accused of “undermining democratic processes.” The judges were appointed in a controversial process and the US accuses them of interpreting the country’s Constitution in favor of Bukele being reelected in 2024.

The announcement was also made through Blinken’s Twitter account, in which the senior official assured that his country “supports the democratic aspirations of the Salvadoran and Guatemalan peoples.”

In support of the democratic aspirations of the Salvadoran and Guatemalan people, we are naming five Salvadoran Supreme Court Magistrates, Guatemalan Attorney General Porras, and Secretary General Pineda to the Section 353 Undemocratic and Corrupt Actors list. – Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) September 20, 2021



The decision implies the prohibition of entry of those sanctioned to the United States and increases the List of Anti-Democratic and Corrupt Actors, made up of Central American officials and former officials and released on July 1 by the State Department.

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele accuses the US of interference

The Central American president was quick to react, responding to Blinken’s announcement also on Twitter. Bukele described the decision of the State Department as “interference” in the politics of El Salvador, and assured that the measures did not show “corruption.”

1. It is clear that the list has NOTHING to do with “corruption”, but is pure politics and interference of the lowest. 2. It is strange that NO ONE from the opposition is mentioned. Maybe because of angels 😇 3. Again, NO ONE from the Government of Honduras comes. How weird 🤔 – Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) September 20, 2021



Among the five magistrates appointed by Washington are a former adviser to the Bukele government and a lawyer for the director of the National Civil Police, both appointed to the top position of the courts on May 1, after the Congress, akin to the president, remove several judges of the Supreme Court critical of the president.

The statement from the United States embassy in El Salvador it had mentioned that “the five previous magistrates were abruptly dismissed without legitimate cause after the new Legislative Assembly took office.”

On September 15, Bukule accused some countries of financing the opposition against him, without presenting evidence, stating that he would not allow “interference of any kind.”

This Sunday, and despite having denied on several occasions that El Salvador was a dictatorship, the president changed his biography on Twitter to describe himself as ‘Dictator of El Salvador’, in a publication that created a great stir nationally and internationally.

With EFE and Reuters