The United States ruled out this Monday inviting the governments of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela to the Summit of the Americas in Juneto be held in Los Angeles, because he considers that “they do not respect” democracy.

“Cuba, Nicaragua and the regime of (Nicolás) Maduro do not respect the democratic charter of the Americas and therefore I do not expect their presence“, announced the US undersecretary for Latin America and the Caribbean, Brian Nichols, in an interview with NTN24.

(Also read: López Obrador asks Biden not to exclude countries from the Summit of the Americas)

The official stressed that the president of the United States, Joe Biden, “has been very clear that countries that do not respect democracy are not going to receive his invitation” to the summit, which will bring together heads of state and government from the region.

The Cuban president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, demanded this Monday the participation of his country in the meeting, and denounced that the US intends to organize a summit of “selective states”.

“The great challenges of humanity are not solved through confrontation and violence, but through solidarity and cooperation,” he added.

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, also spoke, who said that last week he asked in a call with Biden to invite “all the peoples of America.”

(You may be interested in: What does the reappearance of Raúl Casto mean in Cuba during a public event?)

Cuba, Nicaragua and the regime of (Nicolás) Maduro do not respect the democratic charter of the Americas and therefore I do not expect their presence

“How is it that we convene a Summit of the Americas, but we don’t invite everyone? So where are the uninvited from? From what continent? From which galaxy? From what satellite?“, questioned the Mexican president.

The US government already warned last week that it was “unlikely” to invite the governments of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, countries that did attend the Summit of the Americas held in Panama City in 2015.

(Also: Pedro Castillo: they denounce alleged plagiarism in the thesis of the president of Peru)

The US has not confirmed instead whether it will invite the Venezuelan opponent Juan Guaidó, whom it has recognized as president since 2019.

The IX Summit of the Americas, to be held in Los Angeles (USA) from June 6 to 10, will be the second organized by the United States after the original edition in Miami in 1994, and its main objective is to design a regional migration pact.

EFE

More news

Cuba denounces that the US intends to exclude it from the Summit of the Americas

Vladimir Putin: what is known about his possible health problems

Bucha: Ukraine identifies an alleged perpetrator of the massacre