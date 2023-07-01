American golf has a pending account with Valderrama since in 1997 the European team led by Seve Ballesteros defeated the empire on the Andalusian course, the first time the Ryder Cup left America or the British Isles. And 26 years later, he’s ready to get it. Four Americans occupy the first four positions after the second day of the LIV Golf Andalucía, the first meeting of the Saudi League in Spain, pending the close of this Sunday. In command travels Bryson DeChambeau, who fastened his tour with a eagle on the 17th hole (it had started on the 18th, one of the peculiarities of the new circuit, with everyone starting at the same time but for different tees), to deliver a -9 card. He is followed by his compatriots Talor Gooch with -8, Brooks Koepka with -6 and Dustin Johnson with -4.

After the American quartet the international court unfolds. The Colombian Sebastián Muñoz marches with -3; and with -2, the Spanish David Puig, the Belgian Thomas Pieters and the English Ian Poulter. Sergio García is part of a small squad that writes -1. There are only 15 golfers who have gone below par so far on the winding path of Valderrama among the 48 contestants. Eugenio López-Chacarra walks with +4.

Valderrama is a labyrinth that penalizes any mistake. But these days its slopes are home to some of the best golfers in the world, guys who hardly need a glance to know which course is in front of them. The exhibition of some of them in the second round of the LIV Golf Andalucía was to record it. DeChambeau stamped six birdies and a eagle, not a speck on your card; Gooch, eight birdies; Koepka, five birdies and a eagle… Who gives more? Faced with such a pace, Dustin Johnson dropped with par for the day, a result that is usually good, but this time insufficient to resist the acceleration in the lead.

And if the rookies at Valderrama excelled, and among them David Puig stood out with -5 on the day, a wise man like Sergio García had to grit his teeth no matter how much he is a three-time champion in this field: 2011, 2017 and 2018 The man from Castellón, a host, went up and down with four birdies and four bogeys and they will need a tremendous comeback to collect another title in their favorite stadium.

Valderrama does not make concessions, not even to one of his children. A contract with LIV for five years, at a rate of 25 million in prizes per course, will turn the Andalusian countryside into a demanding stop on the calendar, in the absence of a fit with the American circuit. At the moment, the premiere aims to collect a pending account.

LIV Golf Andalucía classification.

