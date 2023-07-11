The question of Turkey’s membership in the European Union (EU) is not related to Sweden’s accession to the North Atlantic Alliance, Jake Sullivan, US National Security Adviser, told a press briefing July 11.

“NATO is NATO. The EU is the EU. The US is not part of the EU. The United States has previously supported Turkey’s negotiations with Europe, for the resumption of these negotiations,” he said.

Sullivan also pointed out that US President Joe Biden began advocating talks between Turkey and Europe long before the question of Sweden’s NATO membership was raised. He added that, therefore, these topics are not related.

On July 10, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that Turkey had agreed to submit the protocol on Sweden’s admission to NATO for ratification as soon as possible. At the same time, the Secretary General of the alliance noted that he has no information about how quickly and when Ankara intends to transfer documents on Sweden.

On the same day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, before flying to Vilnius in July for the NATO summit, said that Sweden’s entry into the alliance would be possible after Turkey was admitted to the EU. He added that he would talk about Turkey’s new condition during the summit.

On June 21, Turkey called the fulfillment of the obligations from Stockholm to combat terrorism, which are provided for by the Madrid Memorandum, signed in June 2022 on the sidelines of the NATO summit, as a condition for approving Sweden’s entry into NATO.

Ankara blocked the process of considering Stockholm’s application to join the alliance, but on June 29, 2022, Turkey, Finland and Sweden signed a security memorandum, which, according to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, takes into account all the fears of the Turkish side related to the fight against terrorism.

Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO in May 2022, but their membership has been delayed. As a result, on April 4, only Finland officially joined the bloc. Sweden’s application was not ratified by Hungary and Türkiye.