General of the US Armed Forces Milli ruled out the ability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to dislodge Russian troops from Ukraine

The Chairman of the Committee of Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces, General Mark Milley, commented on whether the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) will succeed in dislodging Russian forces from the territory of the country. His words lead RIA News.

During a briefing following the meeting of the contact group on assistance to Kyiv, Milli ruled out the ability of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to drive Russian troops out of Ukraine and called this goal “very difficult.” In his opinion, the withdrawal of the RF Armed Forces from the territory of the country will not happen in the next few weeks without their “complete collapse”, which is “unlikely”.

On November 16, the Verkhovna Rada extended martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine for 90 days. The measures will be in effect until February 19, 2023.

In October, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged that the country’s troops were facing difficulties due to an increase in the size of the Russian military thanks to partial mobilization. “There is additional pressure on our defenders. This is a sensitive pressure,” he said.

Arms supplies to Ukraine

Milley also commented on US military assistance to Ukraine and stressed that Washington is ready to do this “for as long as it takes.” According to him, the United States will continue to support Kyiv “by supplying the best possible equipment in order to ensure their strong position on the battlefield against the Russians.”

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will fight for themselves, all they ask for is the opportunity to fight, and we are ready to provide it Mark Milley general

The general added that the Ukrainians are not asking the military of other countries to fight for them. The APU does not want American, British German, French or other army soldiers to fight for them.

Conflict resolution

The Pentagon spokesman also assessed the likelihood of a settlement of the conflict and admitted that the proposed suspension of hostilities in Ukraine in the winter would create a “window” for negotiations. He explained that during cold weather, tactical operations usually slow down.

In my opinion the President [США Джо] Biden and Volodymyr Zelensky said that this crisis must eventually be resolved politically. Therefore, if tactical operations slow down, if this happens, then there may be a window for a political settlement, or at least the start of negotiations. Mark Milley general

Zelensky said he had received signals from Ukraine’s allies about Russia’s desire to hold direct talks. However, for the dialogue, he put forward a number of conditions, which he announced via video link at the G20 summit.

Among Zelensky’s demands are the restoration of “radiation safety” at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the introduction of a ceiling on prices for Russian energy resources and the expansion of the grain deal. He also called for the restoration of “radiation safety” in relation to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and demanded that Russia release the prisoners of the Armed Forces of Ukraine under the “all for all” scheme.

Russia’s position

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Ukraine cannot and does not want to negotiate with Russia. He stressed that Moscow will achieve its goals through the continuation of a special military operation.

After the start of the special operation, the parties held several face-to-face rounds of talks between the contact groups. Representatives of Moscow and Kyiv met in Belarus, and the last meeting of the delegations took place in Istanbul on 29 March.

In turn, Vladimir Polyakov, deputy of the People’s Council of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), said that the “peace formula” put forward by Zelensky is not viable. According to him, the Ukrainian leader proposed such conditions and negotiations with Moscow after a meeting with US national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov considered Zelensky’s demands ridiculous. He put forward his conditions to Ukraine, including the recognition of the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, Crimea and Sevastopol as part of Russia.