"Despite experimentation with cannabis regulation, the U.S. legal system remains geared toward incarceration and punishment when it comes to the drug, rather than treating the problem as a public health emergency. The United States and Italy are not that far apart." The American journalist Keegan Hamilton worked as an editor and correspondent of Vice and is the author of the podcast Painkiller: America's fentanyl crisis dedicated to the increase in cases of addiction to synthetic opioids. Fentanyl is the synthetic opioid one hundred times more powerful than morphine and fifty times more powerful than heroin: in the United States it is an ingredient in many drugs sold on the streets and kills tens of thousands of people every year. A health crisis that the government is unable to stem.

In the United States, more than half the population lives in a state where cannabis is regulated. In Italy the government has included edible CBD among the narcotics. What separates us is not just an ocean, but an abysmal viewing distance?

“We have seen rapid changes in cannabis laws in the United States in recent years, and in some ways, this is an experiment. Each state is doing things a little differently. Somewhere it seems to be going well, somewhere else there is still an ongoing battle against the competition from the illegal market. Cannabis laws remain unchanged in most of the world, including Europe, and I think many governments are waiting to see how things pan out in the United States before deciding how to proceed. Also remember that cannabis remains strictly illegal under federal law in the United States, in the same class of banned substances as heroin. This could change soon, but perhaps the United States and Italy are not as far apart as they might seem at first glance.”

What have been the consequences of regulation in American society?

«Premise, let’s make a distinction. There’s hemp, which is used for commercial purposes such as making paper or rope, and there’s cannabis, which is smoked or consumed medicinally or recreationally. Some conservatives who oppose cannabis legalization have supported hemp in the United States because it represents a new opportunity for farmers and offers a sustainable alternative to clearing forests to make paper products. Cannabis is more controversial. On the one hand, it created a new source of tax revenue, providing millions of dollars in new funding for schools, roads and other projects. It is also seen as an important step toward ending mass incarceration in the United States, as cannabis prohibition laws are disproportionately enforced against the poor and minorities. The downside is that in places where taxes on legal cannabis are high there is still a lot of black market competition, because illegal growers and retailers sell their product for less. This has led to some huge illegal cultivation, which can also have a very negative environmental impact. But overall, cannabis legalization has proven to be a politically popular topic. The latest poll shows that nearly 60 percent of US adults believe cannabis should be legal for recreational use, and only one in ten say it should remain completely illegal.”

Can the legalization of cannabis change public perception of other drugs?

«We are already starting to see the law change in the United States regarding psychedelic drugs such as psilocybin (“magic mushrooms”), MDMA or ecstasy, LSD and other hallucinogens. There has been a lot of scientific research lately demonstrating its potential as a medical treatment for depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other mental health issues. As evidence grows that these drugs are useful as medicines and not as harmful as previously thought, the change will continue to accelerate.”

Oregon became the first U.S. state to decriminalize the use of small amounts of drugs, including heroin, methamphetamine, oxycodone, cocaine and LSD. Could this encourage the consumption of hard drugs or not? Is the liberalization of cannabis the first step towards the liberalization of all substances?

“Everyone, including Oregon, is trying to see what happens with this drug decriminalization experiment. Critics have pointed out that growing problems related to homelessness and public drug use in major cities, particularly Portland, are a sign that the laws should roll back. And there has already been some movement in the state legislature to revisit the law. Supporters of decriminalization in Oregon point out that homelessness is a very complicated problem that cannot be blamed on drugs alone, and that Portland police were already very tolerant of public drug use even before the law changed. There is also the argument that people will buy and use narcotics, whether they are illegal or not, so the government should respond as if it is a public health issue and not a crime meriting incarceration. Among political leaders in the United States, including President Biden, there is not much support for drug decriminalization right now, as it is seen as a political risk. It seems unlikely that the federal government will follow Oregon’s lead in the near future, but perhaps we will see other states experiment with decriminalization.”

What is the United States doing to fight synthetic opioid addiction? In your opinion, what are the strategies that could be implemented? Are the most dangerous drugs the legal ones?

«The United States has pressured China to crack down on the supply of precursor chemicals used to illegally produce Fentanyl and other synthetic opioids, and there have also been discussions with the Mexican government about stepping up efforts to combat the cartels responsible for producing these drugs in clandestine laboratories. But these efforts only address opioid supply sources, not the underlying causes of addiction and drug demand in the United States. There has also been an attempt to increase funding for treatment programs and other services offered to people addicted to drugs, but it has not been enough. It is still difficult for many people who want help to access medications such as methadone and buprenorphine, which have been shown to be effective in treating addiction. And overall, the U.S. legal system remains geared toward incarceration and punishment when it comes to drugs, rather than treating the problem as a public health emergency. Much of the blame has been placed on pharmaceutical companies for sparking the epidemic in the United States by promoting powerful prescription opioids, but over the last decade, overdose deaths have been caused by illicit Fentanyl and unfortunately there is no end in sight.”