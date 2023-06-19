“War,” said comedian Jon Stewart, “is God’s way of teaching Americans geography.” The quote, sometimes misattributed to Ambrose Bierce or Mark Twain, is used by historian Daniel Immerwahr, a professor at Northwestern University, north of Chicago, to argue in his book how to hide an empire (Captain Swing) that the relationship that their compatriots have with their colonies (territories, they prefer to call them) is both a cause and a consequence of that ignorance. “The Americans”, he clarified in early May immerwahr In a videoconference interview, “they have always cultivated anti-imperialism; It is in its founding myth, the independence of the English. So they don’t know much about their overseas possessions, just as they don’t know how to put so many countries on the map. It is an ignorance based on a privilege. If you don’t have to know things, if you’re not forced to think about the rest of the world, it’s very easy not to know them.

In his essay, Immerwahr reviews American imperial history as a drama in three acts. First there is the expansion to the West and the genocide of the Native Americans, as well as the Texan bite into Mexico. “In that first part, which ends in 1854, the empire is not hidden, but is in plain sight,” explains Immerwahr.

Historian Daniel Immerwahr.

Then the overseas adventures begin, with the annexation of dozens of uninhabited islands in the Caribbean and the Pacific to ensure the supply of guano for agriculture; Alaska; the absorption in 1898 of the remnants of the Spanish empire (Philippines, Puerto Rico and Guam); the sum of Hawaii, Wake Island and American Samoa and, as early as 1917, the US Virgin Islands. As part of the debate instigated by the book, the National Portrait Gallery in Washington has joined the historiographic reconsideration with an interesting exhibition, the “best and most attractive organized by the institution in a decade”, according to the washington post, about that time. Its titled 1898: Visions and Revisions of the American Empire and explores the history of colonization and its consequences from an essential year, with the war with Spain in the background.

The third phase comes at the end of World War II and is the most paradoxical of the three. In 1945, when the country’s land area had reached its zenith and the “Greater United States” was home to some 135 million people outside the continental zone, Washington decided to release most of that territory rather than secure it. The Philippines obtained its independence, Puerto Rico became a Commonwealth – a status in which its inhabitants still find themselves, US citizens without the right to vote in presidential elections – and Alaska and Hawaii defeated racist resistance and became States by right own.

There also begins “another type of imperialism”: economic, technological and cultural, a “coca-colonization”, as they baptized it in France, which continues to this day, when Washington still has 750 bases in 42 countries. “In that phase, which I call the ‘pointillist empire’, whose most paradigmatic case is Guam, that military presence was very important, which the United States used to extend its influence throughout the planet. Complaints against this influence already begin at the end of the 19th century, but reach their culmination in the postwar period with the slogan ‘Yankees go home!’ a slogan that made such a fortune that even Americans were aware of its existence. If you think about it, it doesn’t say ‘take your films and get out of here’, but it demands the withdrawal of the soldiers”.

Detail of a National Geographic map comparing the actual size of Alaska to that of the continental United States. ES

Beyond that catchy phrase, “none of all that,” writes Immerwahr, he has left “much mental imprint” on national historiography, much less on ordinary Americans, to whose mind he still comes when thinking about his country the “logo map”, as the political scientist Benedict Anderson called the round silhouette delimited by Canada, Mexico, the Pacific and the Atlantic. In the best of cases, Alaska and Hawaii are added to this, deformed for reasons of design, when between the easternmost and westernmost points of Alaska there is a length similar to that which separates the two coasts of the continent.

Those forgetfulness, considers the historian, were almost always self-interested. “At the beginning of the century, the word that begins with ‘c’ [colonias] it became taboo,” writes Immerwahr. The change is marked by the arrival of Woodrow Wilson to the White House (1913-1921). “He grew up in the South, after the Civil War, which he considered to have been conquered by the North,” he recalled during the interview. “He wrote a lot against the idea of ​​empire, especially the British, but he didn’t see the problem in the fact that the United States occupied Haiti for 19 years. For him, there were people who were suitable for self-government, white people, and others who were not, so his colonial ideas were colored by racism ”.

In a few moments this concealment of the empire was as flagrant as after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Any American remembers the day, December 7, 1941, as “the date that will live in infamy,” as defined by President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Few were aware that on that day the Japanese Army attacked, in addition to Hawaii, the Philippines, Guam, and the islands of Midway and Wake, in addition to other British colonies. Immerwahr contributes in the book the crossed out and redone speech of Roosevelt, who preferred to ignore the rest of the territories to avoid confusion and focus on the message that the affront had been in US territory. The Philippines and Guam were, but how many of his compatriots were aware of it?

The inhabitants of the Philippines, whose commander-in-chief was Roosevelt and who suffered a two-year occupation, experienced that oversight as a disappointment. “More than a million died in the war, which disproves the theory of the United States as a benevolent colonizer, which was much better for the archipelago than Spain, because it built schools and contributed to its economic development,” says the historian. “Imperialism is always a violent form of government.”

Proximity with China

And Guam? It remains that forgotten place in the middle of the Pacific that the US media only looks at when, like a couple of weeks ago, a cyclone devastates the island or when they put their geopolitical analysts to work: due to its proximity to China, it could be the Point at which World War III broke out.

The case of Puerto Rico takes a good part of Immerwahr’s essay. “There are two competing forces in that story: what Puerto Ricans wanted and the intentions of US lawmakers, who were never inclined to consider it part of the United States, largely because they were ethnically different, even though many Puerto Ricans consider themselves white.” , Explain. “Internally, it was not easy either. After the annexation, there was an elite movement that wanted the island to become a state. But by the 1930s a serious independence movement had emerged, which is no longer the majority, although it is still culturally important. Puerto Ricans have gotten used to living under the United States, but with a different culture from the mainland, including the fact that they speak Spanish.”

The historian considers that the debate on Puerto Rico has been placed in a more central place since he began writing the book, in 2010, despite the fact that many of his compatriots on the continent, he acknowledges, “have confused ideas on the subject and continue to seeing them as foreigners. That is changing in part thanks to recent cultural exports such as the singer Bad Bunny. Another turning point came with the hurricane Maria in 2017. “When Trump began to behave in an arrogant way towards Puerto Rico, that drew attention to the island, as a way to oppose his policies,” says Immerwahr.

“For the first time, according to the surveys, a majority, admittedly a small one, of the island’s citizens would be in favor of becoming a State,” he continues. “And there is bipartisan support for the idea. I’ve always been surprised how little Democratic buy-in, though, considering that it would probably suit them at the polls. It is reasonable to think that Puerto Rico will become a State in the next 15 years. And I think it’s reasonable that that campaign would build on what could end up turning the District of Columbia [que alberga Washington] in a State, the same way that Alaska and Hawaii got it at the same time.”

Another unexpected change since he began writing his essay, Immerwahr clarifies, was the return of old-fashioned imperial expansion with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. And the change in attitude of China? “They could invade Taiwan, but I don’t anticipate that happening anytime soon. Beijing has invested heavily in other types of expansion, such as the Belt and Road initiative [conocida como La Nueva Ruta de la Seda] or the creation of artificial islands in the South China Sea. It is a way of gaining territory, but without taking it from anyone”.

And meanwhile, the United States advances in its imperial decline, says the historian. “In a traditional sense, it is not expanding, but rather contracting in the number of military bases. I don’t see any annexation in the offing any time soon, and instead one might imagine it breaking away from some territory. In a broader sense, we have also lost power on the world stage. We still have the largest economy and the most powerful military, but all of that is in the process of weakening. There are two ways to take it: as bad news or considering that a country much more powerful than the others is not good for the world. Instead of seeing it as a decline, we can see it as a positive for democracy. Political scientists believe that it is better for there to be a clear pole that plays a police role. That contradicts the idea that in the last 50 years we have seen how the United States has diminished its power while increasing peace ”.

